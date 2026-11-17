The police officers who took part in the rescue operation following the serious crash on the Trakia motorway will be honored by order of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The law enforcement officers were among the first teams to arrive at the scene of the incident. Because ambulances had difficulty reaching the injured, they carried them by hand on stretchers so that timely medical assistance could be provided.

The awards will be presented for outstanding professionalism, swift action and selflessness in the performance of their official duties.

The rescue operation following the serious crash

The serious chain-reaction crashes occurred on November 10, 2026, between the Zimnitsa and Kabile interchanges on the Trakia motorway. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the two incidents.

Eleven people died in the crashes, while more than 50 were injured. Dozens of police, fire service and emergency medical teams took part in the rescue operation, which lasted for hours.

The investigation is ongoing. The condition of the road surface, the weather conditions and the mechanism that led to the collisions are being examined. Investigators from the National Investigation Service and criminal police officers are working on the case.

Expert assessments are to be prepared to clarify the causes of the crashes and the circumstances that led to the serious consequences.

Sources: nova.bg