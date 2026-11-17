Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev sent a letter to the Prime Minister and the ministers of finance and transport and communications, urging the state to urgently provide additional funding for the capital's public transport through the end of 2026. The request is for a total of €24.5 million, needed to compensate for discounted travel, provide security for the metro and subsidize the transport service. The sum also includes €7.7 million in compensation for discounted travel documents, which the municipality is required to provide under the current legislation.

„Public transport is a service of public interest, and responsibility for its funding cannot be shifted solely onto the municipality. The state has specific commitments – regarding compensation for discounted travel and metro security. The municipality is ready to provide its share of the necessary funds, but it cannot cover the entire shortfall on its own without putting other important activities for the city at risk. We expect the state to fulfill its commitments,“ Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

Additional €24.5 million for public transport

Updated estimates under the Economic Framework for 2026 adopted by Sofia Municipality show that the projected funding shortfall for fulfilling the transport task by the end of the year will reach approximately €46 million. This forecast already takes into account the additional €2.4 million in state subsidy provided to Sofia Municipality by a Council of Ministers decree dated September 29, 2026.

Sofia Municipality is calling on the state to provide additional funding of €24.5 million in three areas:

€7.7 million in compensation for the travel documents of eligible passenger categories. The funds are needed in addition to the amounts already earmarked and expected from the state in order to cover the full amount of compensation under the current legislation.

€11.8 million for the security of „Metropolitan“ EAD for the period May–December 2026. During the first four months of the year, metro security was funded by the state budget following a decision by the caretaker government.

At least €5 million in additional state subsidy for providing the public transport service.

Insufficient funding in the draft 2027 budget

The municipality notes that the €80.3 million subsidy earmarked for Sofia's public transport in the draft 2027 budget is entirely insufficient.



“We cannot start from scratch every year in discussions about who will pay for metro security and how public transport will be funded. A clear and sustainable mechanism is needed to ensure predictability for transport companies and safety for passengers. Responsibility for this service cannot be shifted solely onto the municipality. Sofia is Bulgaria's economic engine, and its development cannot take place without a commitment from the state as well,“ Vasil Terziev said.

Rising energy prices and labor costs are creating additional financial pressure. The 5% increase in the minimum wage will require adjustments not only to the pay of employees on the minimum wage, but also to the other salaries in the transport companies. Compared with the end of 2025, the prices of the energy sources used in transport – electricity, methane and diesel – have increased by between 60% and 115%, depending on the type. This is leading to nearly €7 million in additional costs for the transport system. In addition, the draft budget does not provide separate funding for metro security, the costs of which continue to be covered by the transport system's budget.

Unfulfilled financial commitments to Sofia

The state's unfulfilled financial commitments to Sofia are not limited to public transport. According to Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has still not paid approximately €12 million in approved expenses and has yet to approve approximately €20 million in requested expenses for infrastructure projects already completed under the Investment Programme for Municipalities, including the renovation of Stamboliyski Boulevard and Opalchenska Street.

In addition, of Sofia's 156 completed projects worth more than €100 million under the programme, 88 agreements are still awaiting signature. They include the renovation of street infrastructure, sewerage systems and improvements to the urban environment in the neighborhoods.