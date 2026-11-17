Residents of Varna’s Asparuhovo neighbourhood are staging a protest over the nearly two-month delay in restoring a collapsed road, infrastructure problems and planned new construction. The protest will take place on November 18 at 3:00 p.m. at the site of the collapse.

“We have two main demands. First, we want the road to be restored urgently, as we currently have to use an extremely narrow detour. Two cars can barely pass each other, let alone a fire engine or another specialised vehicle,” Radoslav Hristov, a resident of the neighbourhood and a representative of the initiative committee, told BNT.

Repairs may be postponed until next year

Asparuhovo District Mayor Ivaylo Marinov confirmed that no work has been carried out on the road for almost two months. According to him, a state of emergency had been declared, but the opportunity to request funding from the Interdepartmental Commission had been missed. The repairs will now have to be financed from the budget.

“Unfortunately, almost two months have already passed without anything being done. Work on the road should have started immediately,” Ivaylo Marinov said.

The district mayor allows for the possibility that the repairs will not be carried out during the winter and will be postponed until next year. This means that residents will continue to use the narrow detour until funding is secured and construction work begins.

Concerns over buildings and the water and sewer network

The protest is directed not only at the specific road problem, but also at the overdevelopment of Varna. According to Radoslav Hristov, the construction of four buildings up to 60 metres high is planned in the area. He claims that these parameters contradict the restrictions for Zone B under the Black Sea Coast Spatial Development Act.

“For us, this is absolutely outrageous – for a special law such as the Black Sea Coast Spatial Development Act to be violated by the General Development Plan,” Hristov commented.

Residents are also raising the question of whether the water and sewer infrastructure can accommodate new construction. According to Hristov, the initiative committee has an opinion from the water and sewerage company stating that the network’s capacity has been exhausted and that new sites cannot be connected without the construction of a new route.

Ivaylo Marinov said that he supports the civic initiative and understands the people’s concerns. According to him, the district administration has insufficient involvement in decision-making on new construction.

The organisers are calling on all residents of Varna to join the protest. “The protest is not Asparuhovo’s, the protest is Varna’s,” Radoslav Hristov said.