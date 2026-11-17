A large number of online stores have still not introduced the new “cancel the contract here” function, which became mandatory with the amendments to the Consumer Protection Act that entered into force on September 24, Gabriela Rumenova, creator of the “We, the Consumers” online platform, said on the “Bulgaria Morning” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR television.

“I am observing three practices. There are stores that have unquestionably introduced the new function – they clearly state in their terms and conditions that it is available in the customer’s user account and via the link sent by the trader in the order confirmation email. Others have a form that consumers can use to exercise their right of withdrawal. In this case, however, it must be examined whether the entire procedure provided for by law has been secured – from the consumer sending the withdrawal request and the trader confirming its receipt, to the consumer’s subsequent reconfirmation of their wish to terminate the contract and the trader sending an email containing the details of the withdrawal received from the customer. The largest proportion of online stores still apply the old procedure – via the standard European form – Annex 6 to the Consumer Protection Act,” she said.

Information about where the function for exercising the right of withdrawal is located must be provided by the trader in advance and is usually made available through the online store’s terms and conditions. Rumenova explained that the law does not explicitly specify how this function should be introduced, which is why traders are choosing different approaches. Complying with this new requirement involves adding to the interface, which entails an additional resource for the trader. However, whenever legislation is developed, a balance is sought so as not to burden businesses unnecessarily and prevent this from having a significant impact on the final price for consumers, she also said.

The function must now be available in all interfaces whenever the right of withdrawal exists and must remain accessible throughout the entire period during which the consumer has the right to terminate the contract – regardless of whether this is the statutory minimum period of 14 days from delivery or a longer period set by the trader, Rumenova confirmed. She added that the obligation is imposed not on the operators of the platforms, but on the traders themselves – meaning that for purchases from marketplaces, consumers must check with the respective trader. If, however, that trader is a private individual, the law does not impose on them any requirement either to ensure the right of withdrawal or to provide such a function, the consumer rights expert specified.

Gabriela Rumenova stressed that even if online stores have not introduced the new “cancel the contract here” function, consumers do not lose their right of withdrawal. This is nevertheless an administrative violation punishable by a fine of up to EUR 3,000 for each individual case. In the absence of such a button, she recommended that consumers use written communication with the trader to exercise their right to withdraw from the distance contract, so that they have valid evidence that they did so properly and within the required time limit. She also urged them to file a complaint with the Commission for Consumer Protection for an in-depth investigation, the imposition of sanctions and the issuance of instructions to remedy the violation when one is established, she concluded.