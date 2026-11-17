The Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Policy of the Sofia Municipal Council adopted an opinion defending the healthcare status of standalone nurseries. The decision was passed with 5 votes “in favor”, no votes “against” and 2 “abstentions”.

The opinion was jointly submitted by municipal councillors Emil Dimitrov from “Vazrazhdane”, Vanya Grigorova and Diana Tonova. It is directed against provisions in draft law No. 52-654-01-103, submitted by Elisaveta Belobradova and a group of members of parliament, which propose changes to the status of nurseries and the organisation of care for children up to three years of age.

“Replacing one institution with another will not solve the shortage of medical professionals. We must guarantee that every child receives adequate care and health protection. Children up to three years of age cannot always explain what hurts, which is why the presence of medical professionals is indispensable,” Emil Dimitrov said.

What the opinion proposes

The document calls for the provisions on nurseries and all-day care for children up to three years of age, including the possibility of introducing a summer fee, to be removed from the draft law. Among the main demands is the presence of medical professionals throughout the children’s entire stay, both in standalone nurseries and in nursery groups attached to kindergartens.

The committee insists that replacements be provided when medical professionals are absent and that on-site health monitoring be ensured. According to the opinion, public funding for expanding nursery care should be directed to state-run and municipal nurseries—for better pay, training and retention of staff, paid replacement workers and the opening of new places with teams in place.

It also does not support delegating all-day public care to external providers.

The shortage of nurses

According to data cited by 24 Chasa, standalone nurseries in Sofia have 109 groups and 238 nurses, while the shortage of nurses in the capital stands at 153. Representatives of the Ministry of Health, the National Center of Public Health and Analyses, trade union organisations, and directors of nurseries and kindergartens took part in the meeting.

“We cannot open new places without ensuring that there are people to care for the children. Behind every medical position are the health and lives of the youngest children. I will insist on a clear breakdown by nurseries, groups and shifts in Sofia, as well as a public hearing in the National Assembly,” Dimitrov said.

Katya Slavcheva from the “Medical Activities” Directorate at the Ministry of Health said that the ministry supports preserving medical care for children from birth to three years of age and does not support turning standalone nurseries into part of preschool education.

Sofia’s Deputy Mayor for Education, Desislava Zhelyazkova, described the opinion as the position of five municipal councillors, rather than that of the committee as a whole. She questioned the representativeness of the decision, which is due to be sent to the National Assembly.