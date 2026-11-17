The future of the Oncology Center in Stara Zagora remains unclear following its restructuring into a specialized hospital for active oncology treatment and the continued departure of doctors and medical professionals. Around 20,000 patients from 15 municipalities and several regions are registered at the healthcare facility, approximately 9,000 of whom are receiving active treatment, BNT reported.

The initial plan to merge the center with Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich University Hospital has been abandoned. Meanwhile, the activities of several units have been terminated or limited, and the radiotherapy department's team also left over the past month.

“They saved my life here. According to the statistics, around 20,000 patients from 15 municipalities and several regions are registered at the center, not only from Stara Zagora. Around 9,000 of them are receiving active treatment,” said employee Mariana Ivanova. In her words, staff and patients are not receiving sufficient information about the upcoming changes. Letters have been sent to the Stara Zagora Municipality, President Iliana Iotova and the Minister of Health, calling for institutional intervention.

Staff numbers have fallen to around 180

Yanko Yankov, chairman of the Municipal Property Committee at the Municipal Council, explained that the restructuring had become necessary because of management problems and the lack of conditions for preserving the status of a comprehensive oncology center.

“The Municipal Council is the principal and owner of the capital, but the healthcare facility had a manager who ran it for 22 years and brought it to this state,” Yankov said.

According to him, the number of employees has fallen from more than 300 to around 180, with departures continuing. He assured that the center would not be closed and noted that €100,000 had been allocated from the municipal budget to support its activities. The funds are intended to improve the material facilities, not to pay salaries.

Yankov claims that there have been cases of patients being referred to other hospitals with the explanation that the oncology center would cease operations. Dr. Todorova, head of the medical oncology department, denied that patients had been turned away.

“We have never turned away patients. Naturally, there has been some decline, as some of our staff and specialists have already moved to private hospitals as a result of the uncertainty,” Dr. Todorova said.

She noted that the center provides treatment, dispensary care and palliative care, maintains a cancer registry and monitors patients. According to her, it is precisely the departure of radiotherapy specialists that is putting the future of the new healthcare facility into question.

A radiotherapy specialist is being sought

The staffing problem is also linked to working conditions and remuneration. Medical professionals have stated that their pay does not correspond to their qualifications and workload. A senior nurse with 35 years of experience reported a monthly income of €816.

Yanko Yankov warned that if a radiotherapist is not found by the end of the month to replace the departing specialists, further layoffs will be necessary and the healthcare facility may have to cease operations.

“If we do not find a radiotherapist by the end of the month to replace the departing specialists, we will have to make further cuts and may even have to close the facility,” Yankov said.

Those working at the center expect assistance from the municipality, the Municipal Council and the regional governor. Following a meeting with the regional governor, a commitment was made to raise the issues with the Ministry of Health. A visit by the health minister is also expected.