The Commission for Protection of Competition is investigating eight suspected cartels, with three of the cases referred to the European Commission. This was announced by CPC Deputy Chairman Radomir Cholakov in an interview on bTV’s “This Morning”.

The investigations concern public procurement procedures, including supplies of hospital food, IT equipment for the services and training for municipal employees financed by European Union funds. In the hospital food procurement procedures, the commission is examining three allegations of violations.

“So far, we have established eight cartels. This concerns hospital food. There, we have three allegations of violations,” Cholakov said. He уточни that these are cases the commission is working on, rather than violations that have been conclusively proven.

A signal from the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime launched one of the investigations

One of the cases began following a signal from the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime concerning a possible cartel in the supply of IT equipment for the services. The other example cited concerns the training of municipal employees with European funding.

According to Cholakov, the CPC launched two of the cases thanks to the assistance of other state institutions and is working to establish the facts through formal decisions. So far, three of the investigations have been referred to the European Commission.

“The universal penalty is 10% of turnover. That is the universal penalty. For cartels as well, yes,” the CPC deputy chairman said.

CPC also analysing the medicines market

The commission is conducting a separate sectoral analysis of the supply of medicines. Cholakov said that, in parallel with it, steps had already been taken to regulate certain practices in the pharmaceutical sector.

As an example, he cited the talks with the German company “Phoenix Pharma”. According to Cholakov, the investigation found that the company held a dominant position with regard to certain medicines and in specific areas of their supply. He said that agreement had been reached on rules to limit the possibility of medicines without substitutes being supplied only to pharmacies belonging to the supplier’s own chain.

“Such rare medicines will be distributed evenly so that they reach the end patient. The medicine will be linked to the end patient,” Cholakov explained.

Among the structural problems on which the CPC is communicating with the Ministry of Health, he cited access to medicines, parallel exports and the need to regulate pharmacy chains.

Comment on the penalty against “Kaufland”

In the interview, Cholakov also commented on the penalty of nearly €76 million imposed on “Kaufland”. According to him, the amendments to the Protection of Competition Act adopted last year and this year removed some of the provisions that had previously been missing from Bulgarian legislation.

He rejected the argument that the penalties worsen the investment climate. “The investment climate is poor when laws are not observed or are not properly enforced in the EU. There is no way the investment climate can worsen because the laws are in force,” the CPC deputy chairman said.