The payment of the €50 Christmas bonuses will begin on November 20. Around 500,000 people will receive the funds, approximately 360,000 of whom are pensioners with incomes below the poverty line, Social Minister Natalia Efremova said on bTV’s “This Morning” program.

For pensioners, the threshold is an income of up to €390.63, which is the poverty line for 2026. The bonus was established by a Council of Ministers decree that took effect on January 1, 2026.

Other eligible recipients include people receiving heating assistance, families with children with disabilities, foster parents, young people leaving foster care, as well as people receiving state social assistance.

When the Funds Will Be Paid

The money will be transferred on November 20 to the bank accounts of eligible recipients. People who receive their pensions through post offices will be able to collect the bonus starting November 23, Monday.

Some recipients who have not submitted applications for targeted heating assistance may experience a slight delay. They will also receive the allocated €50, Efremova clarified.

“They will also receive the allocated €50,” the social minister clarified.

The measure covers not only pensioners but also other groups already included in the social or family support system. Thus, the payment will be directed to people with low incomes, families raising children with disabilities, and individuals receiving various forms of social assistance.