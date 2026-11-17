Reinforcement work has begun on the 300-metre landslide along the municipal road between the stadium and the railway station in Debelets. The section is closed to traffic because of the construction work, and a complete restoration of the road surface is planned after the reinforcement.

A system of stabilising piles has already been built along the slope, which is intended to stop the active sliding and erosion processes. The foundation of the roadbed is currently being formed. This is the next stage before the restoration of the road surface, the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo said.

The road serves the industrial zone and the railway station

The route connects Debelets with the town’s industrial zone, the railway station and Veliko Tarnovo’s Cholakovtsi neighbourhood. It also provides access to the routes towards Gabrovo and the Republic Pass.

Because of the road’s importance, some motorists continue to use it despite the signs indicating that repairs are under way. Businesses and workshops operate in the area, while the station serves residents and employees from the industrial zone.

Debelets Mayor Snezhana Parvanova told BNT that the road section is also often used as a detour when incidents occur on the Prisovo bends. According to her, traffic from European Corridor 9 is then redirected through a street in the town that is about 4.5 metres wide.

The problem has continued since 2018

“The situation is different now. A lasting solution is being implemented to this long-standing infrastructure problem for us,” Snezhana Parvanova said.

The first emergency restoration work on the landslide, which had become active, was carried out in 2018. At the time, the funding amounted to around BGN 450,000 and was used to temporarily contain the critical situation and ensure basic passage along the road section.

The current repair has been planned as a long-term solution. No exact date has been given for the road’s reopening. While the work continues, traffic must use the designated detour routes.

Debelets is not the only place in the municipality where landslides are being reinforced. Preparatory work is due to begin on the road between the villages of Emen and Vishovgrad, which will require the section to be closed. Reinforcement of the landslide on Pop Hariton Street in Veliko Tarnovo is also planned. The three projects are being carried out with targeted funding under the Environment Programme 2021–2027.