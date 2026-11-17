More than 1 million liters of bottled drinking water have been provided or earmarked for provision by the State Agency „State Reserve and Wartime Stocks“ in 2026. The water is intended for residents in several affected areas, including Kozloduy, Sevlievo, Gorna Studena and Strumyani.

The largest delivery is for Kozloduy

A total of 864,000 liters of drinking water have been provided to the municipality of Kozloduy due to ongoing problems with the water supply. According to the State Reserve, this is the largest volume allocated for a single operation of this kind in the agency’s history.

Deliveries began with the participation of the agency’s territorial directorates in Pleven and Plovdiv and are continuing in stages. No deadline has been given for their completion.

Assistance also provided to Sevlievo, Gorna Studena and Strumyani

During the year, 120,960 liters of drinking water were provided for the Sevlievo area. Nearly 40,000 liters were sent to the village of Gorna Studena in the municipality of Svishtov, while 18,000 liters were provided to the municipality of Strumyani.

The quantities listed for Kozloduy, Sevlievo and Strumyani total 1,002,960 liters. The delivery to Gorna Studena is added to this amount, with the agency citing an approximate volume of nearly 40,000 liters.

„The main task remains the same – creating and maintaining reserves to meet the needs of the state in emergency situations,“ the State Agency „State Reserve and Wartime Stocks“ said.

November 17 marks the 76th anniversary of the establishment of the State Reserve. Today, the agency is responsible for storing, replenishing and monitoring various strategic reserves, as well as providing them in cases stipulated by legislation.