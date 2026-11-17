Bulgaria is moving from establishing contacts to taking concrete follow-up actions to attract investment and deepen industrial and technological cooperation. This became clear during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Aleksandar Pulev, Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, the American Chamber of Commerce and representatives of the companies that took part in the business delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister in Washington in October.

The main focus of the meeting was feedback from Bulgarian businesses following the mission and the necessary next steps to turn the contacts established into actual investment projects and long-term partnerships.

“This is precisely where the administration has so far fallen short. We go there, hold a series of productive meetings, but then the follow-up work is missing. I want us to change this with your active participation,” Minister Pulev said.

According to him, foreign direct investment in Bulgaria reached EUR 3.83 billion in the first eight months of 2026. “This is an increase of 100.5% compared with the same period last year and nearly twice as much foreign capital attracted,” he pointed out.

“We have also recorded a 65% increase in approved international investments through the screening mechanism compared with the corresponding period last year,” Pulev added.

“These are clear signals that our efforts to create a more predictable business environment and pursue an active investment policy are yielding results,” he said emphatically.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that its purpose was to hear the companies’ specific needs and provide the necessary assistance in the upcoming discussions and negotiations.

“For the first time, we have the opportunity to take this follow-up step in such a concrete manner, discuss the projects and activate the necessary institutional support. We do not want to allow the practice of organizing successful visits and meetings that are not followed by further action,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He recalled the results of the visit to Washington, which was attended by 30 representatives of 20 Bulgarian companies from the high-tech and defense sectors, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce. More than 110 bilateral business meetings were held. The official program also included talks with representatives of the State Department and the White House National Economic Council, as well as 15 separate meetings with leading companies from the defense sector.

Minister Pulev stated that the government was ready to support investment plans through expedited administrative assistance, institutional coordination and the applicable financial instruments of the Bulgarian Development Bank and the “Fund Manager of Financial Instruments in Bulgaria”.

“There is political will for active cooperation. We expect specific proposals from businesses and feedback on what support is needed. We are here to help you,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, also underscored the importance of follow-up work and building on the achievements of the business mission.

“Our goal is to encourage more American companies to invest in Bulgaria, as well as to create and facilitate business and partnership opportunities for all of you in the United States,” Martin McDowell added.

A specific result of the mission is also the investment interest expressed by SpaceX. Representatives of the company, who are already visiting Bulgaria, held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Pulev and emphasized their interest in expanding their partnership with Bulgarian companies and their investment presence in Bulgaria.

The main topics discussed during the meeting included the construction of satellite communications infrastructure through ground stations, the facilities necessary to maintain the Starlink system, as well as opportunities to develop data centers and computing infrastructure.

It became clear at the meeting that the American company has a strong interest in turning Bulgaria into its communications hub for the region.