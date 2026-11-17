Annual inflation in Bulgaria reached 6.0% in October, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. The monthly increase in prices was 1.2%, while accumulated inflation since the beginning of the year stands at 5.4%. At the same time, average wages continue to grow faster than prices.

NSI President Atanas Atanasov told bTV that fuel was among the main reasons for the price increases. According to him, the rise in fuel prices is passed on to transport, goods and services. “Prices are really rising quickly. We have relatively high inflation. 6% is high inflation,” Atanasov said.

Clothing and footwear prices rose the most

The largest increase in October was recorded in the “Clothing and footwear” group - 7.4%. Prices for recreation, sport and culture rose by 7.0%, while education services increased by 2.5%. Food products and non-alcoholic beverages became 0.6% more expensive on average.

Among food products, the largest increases were recorded for tomatoes - 10.3% - and peppers - 8.8%. Among non-food goods, footwear became 8.9% more expensive, while clothing prices rose by 6.8%. Diesel fuel increased by 0.5% over the month, and A95H petrol by 0.3%, while no change was recorded in the “Transport” group as a whole.

Atanasov said that, according to his data, diesel had become around 50% more expensive over the past year. He explained that inflation measures the average increase in prices, not their level. Therefore, lower inflation in Bulgaria compared with another country does not automatically mean that goods are cheaper here.

Wages are outpacing inflation

Average monthly wages in the third quarter of 2026 stood at 1,438 euros. Compared with the same period last year, they increased by 10.4% - a rate higher than annual inflation of 6.0%.

However, the difference between sectors is significant. In the private sector, average wages increased by 11.9% year-on-year, while in the public sector the increase was 5.9%. At the end of September, the number of employed people stood at 2.32 million, down 1.8% from the end of June.

“Incomes are outpacing inflation,” Atanasov said, but clarified that the statistics show average values for the country. This means that the increase in average wages does not affect all households equally. According to him, there are people whose incomes are growing more slowly or not increasing at all, while high poverty remains a serious problem.

NSI preparing changes to the measurement method

Inflation is currently calculated using a consumer basket of just over 860 goods and services and more than 40,000 monthly price measurements. NSI is already comparing this data with information on actual sales submitted by major retail chains.

Atanasov said that the results from the two approaches coincide. After the New Year, the institute expects to start using actual sales data at least for food products, which will make it possible to cover thousands of items and track price movements in greater detail.