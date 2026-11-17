There is a difference of €1 billion in additional commitments for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works between the budget presented to the Ministry of Finance and the draft submitted to the National Assembly. This was stated by Martin Dimitrov, an MP from „Democratic Bulgaria“, in an interview with bTV.

According to him, these are amounts that can be used to conclude contracts, but the payments under them will not be made in 2027, but over the following two years.

„Between what was on the Finance Ministry’s website and what they submitted, without any explanation whatsoever, without a word as to why this is happening – €1 billion more in commitments for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works,“ Dimitrov said.

The MP described the addition of the new commitments as „€1 billion without any explanation“ and said that he had never seen a situation like this. His claim concerns a difference between two versions of the budget framework, not payments that have already been made.

The 2027 budget has been submitted to Parliament

The draft state budget for 2027 was submitted by the Council of Ministers to the National Assembly on November 16. The following day, the Budget and Finance Committee considered at first reading the bills on the state budget, the National Health Insurance Fund budget and the state social security budget.

The government approved the financial framework and the updated medium-term budget forecast for the 2027–2029 period on November 16. The Ministry of Finance presents the budget as part of a multi-year framework for managing public finances.

GERB will not support the draft

GERB said it would not support the budget when it is put to a vote in the National Assembly. Vladislav Goranov described the financial framework as „a self-serving, meaningless numerical combination“ that allocates public resources but does not serve as a policy instrument.

According to Goranov, the draft does not provide a solution to the problems of inflation and the current account deficit in the balance of payments. He also said that the budget would lead to higher inflation, increased taxes, the impoverishment of citizens and new borrowing.

Temenuzhka Petkova also said that the party would not support a financial plan which, in her view, creates and deepens problems. Regarding the additional billion for the regional development ministry, she said: „These people can no longer surprise us with anything.“

Following the committee’s discussion, the draft is due to be considered in the plenary hall as well. Until the law is finally adopted, the expenditure and maximum commitments specified in it may be changed through proposals between the first and second readings.