Security, a predictable business environment and macroeconomic stability are among the main conditions for attracting investment in Bulgaria. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev at the opening of the 15th edition of the Investor Finance Forum in Sofia.

“Investors are looking for predictability supported by strong institutions and macroeconomic stability – this is also the government’s task,” Donev said. The forum brings together representatives of institutions, the banking and non-banking financial sectors, investment companies and experts, who discuss the challenges and prospects facing financial markets.

Focus on Trust and Public Finances

According to the finance minister, the state must guarantee the stability of public finances and of the economic and institutional environment. He called for consistent policies, transparency and effective institutions.

“We must work for consistent policies and security, because trust is built through results. Moody’s decision is also important,” Donev said.

He pointed out that trust is built through concrete actions and sustainable results. Among the financial priorities, Donev highlighted the need for a clear fiscal policy and a reduction in the deficit in the coming years. According to him, this must be achieved while maintaining the good level of the investment programme and seeking new opportunities for partnership with the private sector.

Technology and Investment in Security

Donev described investment in new technologies as a strategic priority. He said that Bulgaria has potential in this field because of its engineers.

The finance minister also emphasised investment in security, including anti-drone systems. In his words, global conflicts demonstrate the potential risks and the need for preparedness.

“Security, a predictable business environment and innovation – combining these sectors will enable Bulgaria to make use of its opportunities for growth,” Donev said.

He added that amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, investment strategies require risk assessment, flexibility and long-term planning. According to Donev, the government cannot eliminate international uncertainty, but it can create conditions for businesses to plan, entrepreneurs to take measured risks, and investors to feel confident investing their capital in Bulgaria.