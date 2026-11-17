A rescue operation for the crew of the sunken ship GAS HUSKY is underway in the Black Sea, approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala. Military personnel and aircraft from the Air Force are taking part in the search, the Ministry of Defence announced.

A Su-25 aircraft took off from Balchik at 10:25 and conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area. The crew located a life raft with people on board, after which a Cougar helicopter was activated to rescue those in distress.

Shortly after 11:00, a second Su-25 aircraft also headed towards the site. The Ministry of Defence уточнява that the actions were undertaken following an order from the Chief of Defence and at the request of the General Directorate “Emergency Rescue Activities” at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”.

The ship disappeared from radar overnight

The motor vessel GAS HUSKY disappeared from radar shortly after midnight. At 8:02, the emergency buoy was activated, transmitting a signal indicating a sunken vessel.

The number of people in the life raft has not yet been disclosed. The statement also does not specify whether all crew members have been found, or when the operation will end. Rescue efforts are continuing with the participation of a Cougar helicopter and the two Su-25 aircraft.