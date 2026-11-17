Nikolay Milkov will be proposed as Bulgaria’s ambassador to the United States. The diplomat’s candidacy was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to BTA.

Milkov currently heads Bulgaria’s permanent delegation to NATO. He has held the post since May 7, 2023, after previously serving as caretaker foreign minister in the two caretaker governments headed by Prime Minister Galab Donev – from August 2, 2022, to May 3, 2023.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed to BNT that Milkov had been selected as a candidate for ambassador in Washington. His appointment, however, is not yet final. To officially take up the post, a decree by President Iliana Iotova is required.

The embassy in Washington has been without an ambassador since 2025

Bulgaria has had no permanent ambassador to the United States since April 2025. At that time, the head of the diplomatic mission, Georgi Panayotov, submitted a request for the early termination of his mandate. His departure left the embassy in Washington without a permanent head.

Under the Constitution, heads of diplomatic missions are appointed by the president upon a proposal by the Council of Ministers. Proposals for extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors are submitted by the foreign minister.

A career diplomat

Nikolay Milkov was born on December 10, 1957, in Sofia. He graduated from the French Language High School and studied International Relations at the University of National and World Economy. In 1991, he defended his doctoral dissertation in the field of international relations and contemporary history.

His professional career in the state administration began in 1992 at the Ministry of Defence. Since 1997, he has been a member of the diplomatic service, holding various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in diplomatic missions abroad.

Milkov has served as Bulgaria’s ambassador to Romania, Canada and France, as consul general in New York, and as the country’s representative in Monaco and UNESCO. In 2017, he became secretary for Bulgaria’s presidency of the Council of the EU, and later – foreign policy secretary to President Rumen Radev.

Following the issuance of a presidential decree, Nikolay Milkov would take over the diplomatic mission in Washington, which is key to bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the United States.