A powerful explosion destroyed part of the wall of a residential building in central Plovdiv. The incident occurred in an apartment block behind the Water Palace, while construction debris flew toward nearby buildings and caused material damage, bTV reported.

Initial information indicates that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The area has been cordoned off, and rescue services have begun securing the building.

Woman Describes How the Cylinder Exploded

An elderly woman and her son were in the apartment. The woman suffered minor injuries to her legs. She said that she wanted to prepare food when the cylinder exploded.

“I wanted to boil some potatoes, I turned on the gas cylinder and it suddenly exploded,” the woman said.

According to her, the cylinder had been delivered and refilled that same morning. Following the explosion, part of the wall of the apartment was destroyed, while the shockwave also affected nearby buildings.

So far, the confirmed consequences are mainly material damage. Crews at the scene are securing the building as the full extent of the damage is being determined.