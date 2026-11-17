All 19 crew members of the motor vessel GAS HUSKY have been rescued. The sailors were evacuated from a life raft and transported by helicopter to Chaika Air Base in Varna, bTV reported.

The search and rescue operation was terminated at 1:15 p.m. by the General Directorate for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”. The Bulgarian Air Force, the General Directorate Border Police and the Emergency Medical Assistance Centre took part in it, the Ministry of Transport reported.

The vessel disappeared from radar overnight

GAS HUSKY was sailing under the Liberian flag with a crew of 19 Filipino nationals. The vessel was carrying approximately 3,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas on the Egypt–Romania route.

The vessel disappeared from radar shortly after midnight. At 8:02 a.m., the EPIRB emergency radio beacon was activated, transmitting a distress signal from approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala. An overturned vessel was spotted during an aerial survey, and it was presumed to be GAS HUSKY. A life raft with a distress flare was spotted approximately 300 metres from it.

Earlier, bTV reported that the tanker had been hit by drones approximately 55 nautical miles southeast of Varna, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.