Marine drones, underwater robots, smart buoys and other advanced technologies are helping scientists and experts study and protect the Black Sea. The most state-of-the-art equipment was provided under the Interreg NEXT „Black Sea Basin“ Programme 2021–2027, whose national managing authority in Bulgaria is the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. The value of the investment for the Bulgarian project partners exceeds EUR 2.5 million.

Within the „ANEMONE PLUS“ project, the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has purchased an underwater drone designed for inspection, observation, sampling and measurement in marine waters, as well as for identifying and documenting living organisms. The drone operates at depths of up to 350 metres and is exceptionally manoeuvrable and stable in strong currents. It is equipped with various components and accessories for precise measurements and underwater mapping. In addition to environmental research, it can be used to study various underwater objects, including archaeological ones, pollution from marine litter on the seabed, habitat mapping and bathymetric surveys, as well as for underwater inspections of vessels. The use of underwater cameras, remote sensing technologies, passive acoustics, machine learning and modelling is planned for monitoring and observing the Black Sea. In carrying out the activities, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is partnering with institutions from Romania, Ukraine and Türkiye.

The first two expeditions with the underwater drone have already been conducted in the waters between Cape Galata and the mouth of the Kamchia River, between Cape Kaliakra and Tyulenovo, and along the southern Black Sea coast. Representatives of the fish fauna, crustaceans, molluscs and cnidarians were observed, along with various habitats in the coastal zone of the Bulgarian maritime area. Samples were also collected for eDNA analyses, which will make it possible to identify the species present without using destructive methods.

With nearly EUR 370,000, the Technical University of Varna and the Association of Black Sea Municipalities are building a marine monitoring network with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and smart buoys under the „EfxINNOs“ project. The advanced devices will study life on the seabed, biodiversity and the impact of human activities on them. The data is processed using machine learning and artificial intelligence. The project is being implemented with partners from Greece, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye and Romania, who will use the findings to seek joint solutions for improving the protection of ecosystems in the Black and Aegean Seas, where a similar network is also being established.

Under the „AlgaeRevive“ project, worth nearly EUR 550,000, the Via Pontica Foundation and Burgas State University have purchased a Deep Trekker underwater robot. An ROV with a camera for observing and filming underwater areas. It will be used to monitor algal habitats and the marine ecosystem. The project also includes the integration of other technologies, such as a floating station for monitoring water quality in Lake Burgas, automated sensors for collecting real-time environmental data and monitoring through artificial intelligence, combining satellite data from the „Copernicus“ programme with on-site measurements to detect and predict algal blooms. In addition, the university is studying samples in a laboratory to assess the adsorption of heavy metals by algae and evaluating the potential for growing macroalgae. The project is being implemented in partnership with organisations from Georgia, Greece, Romania and Ukraine.

Under the „TIMMOD-NEXT 6“ project, the Institute of Fishery Resources – Varna is creating a laboratory network in five countries, where technological solutions for fisheries and aquaculture will be tested and demonstrated. They will help researchers make reliable assessments of fish stocks and provide information to decision-makers with a view to sustainable fishing. The project will also study and promote the use of autonomous drones, hydroacoustic methods, artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring, smart biomass assessment systems, digital decision-support tools and more. The project will run until the end of February 2028 and is worth EUR 350,000. The Institute of Fishery Resources – Varna is cooperating with a total of six organisations from Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Georgia and Türkiye.

A modified water drone, an aerial drone, floating buoys and other equipment have been delivered under the „LEARN4SEA“ project, implemented by the Association for Research and Development of the Black Sea Coast and the Municipality of Shabla. The technologies are being used to study the levels of microplastics, nitrates and petroleum products in the water, as well as air quality at the mouth of the Kamchia River and Varna Port. The project is worth just over EUR 276,000.

The Institute of Oceanology (IO–BAS) monitors seawater quality in real time through the BLACKBOX project. Under the project, automatic FerryBox systems have been installed on ships operating regular routes. They are automated laboratories that continuously measure the water, even while the ship is sailing. The project is worth just over EUR 228,000, and implementation will continue until July 2028.

Another project by the institute – DINO-PATH – aims to track sturgeons by telemetry. The fish are tagged with telemetry devices and released into the wild in order to map their migration. The data is processed using machine learning, and a GIS and a mobile application have been developed. The scientists are partnering with Trakia University, which has a specialised fish farm where the sturgeons are tagged. The third partner – the Institute of Fishery Resources – provides training in the use of telemetry devices and data concerning recaptured fish. The project is worth nearly EUR 500,000.

Under the „WatchReefFish“ project, IO–BAS is carrying out non-invasive monitoring of reef fish, meaning that they are studied without being caught. Environmental DNA (eDNA) is analysed from water samples, while artificial intelligence helps identify the species. Biodiversity in oyster reefs in protected and unprotected areas is being compared, contributing to reef monitoring, the eDNA database and a digital map. The project is worth EUR 140,000.

The BlueC project involves mapping seagrass (algae). The distribution of algae is studied through GIS and remote sensing, while the Marine Litter Watch application is used to monitor waste. The project was commissioned by the Burgas Regional Tourism Association and is worth EUR 147,000.