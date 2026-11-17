Unit 6 of Kozloduy NPP has been reconnected to the country’s electricity system. This took place at 10:23 after the completion of the scheduled annual maintenance, a technical inspection and a positive assessment by the Nuclear Regulation Agency.

The unit’s power is being increased gradually in accordance with the technological regulations. Kozloduy NPP announced:

“The power increase is being carried out gradually in accordance with the technological regulations.”

Maintenance began on October 8

The scheduled outage began on October 8 and lasted slightly more than five weeks. The maintenance included the activities set out in the annual maintenance program, as well as the necessary technical servicing of the equipment.

The reactor at Unit 6 was reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel for the next fuel campaign. The connection to the grid was carried out after an inspection and a positive assessment issued by the Nuclear Regulation Agency.

Unit 5 operated according to schedule

During the maintenance, Unit 5 of Kozloduy NPP continued operating in accordance with the approved electricity generation schedule. With the connection of Unit 6, the plant has restored operation of both of its active power units.

No specific timeframe for Unit 6 to reach full capacity has been given. The next stage is the gradual increase of power while complying with the technological requirements.

Sources: dunavmost.com, eurocom.bg