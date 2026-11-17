446 people have died on the roads in Bulgaria since the beginning of the year, the Road Safety Institute reported. The number is 54 higher than during the same period in 2025, and according to the organization, the likelihood of a person losing their life in a road accident is approximately 1.5 times higher.

The Interior Ministry’s latest report, covering the period through the end of October, records 413 fatalities in 5,773 serious road accidents. The ministry уточнява, че данните са динамични и могат да се променят при актуализиране на регистрите. According to data released on November 17, 7,526 people have been injured since the beginning of the year.

Criticism of the government

In a statement, the Road Safety Institute leveled sharp criticism at the government of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. According to the organization, the government inherited a „corrupt and deadly transport system“, but during nearly seven months in office it has not undertaken decisive structural, personnel or legislative changes.

As an example, the RSI points to the lack of action one week after the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway. According to the institute, this is a political choice to preserve the existing model, while public attention is being directed toward promises to build a new „digital core“.

The dispute over the digital core

The organization states that electronic systems can register violations, crashes and dangerous weather conditions, but cannot by themselves prevent serious incidents. According to the RSI, prevention requires risk management, the prior allocation of resources and intervention before a danger turns into a crash.

„Why do you believe that the person who failed with average speed will not also fail with the digital core?“, the Road Safety Institute asks.

The organization defines the „digital core“ as a tool for assessing the direction in which the system is moving, rather than as a direct means of stopping crashes. The RSI adds that such an analysis can also be carried out without waiting for a new platform.

Accusations against the road agency

The institute has also leveled serious accusations against the Road Infrastructure Agency. According to the RSI, the agency is used to channel billions of euros in public procurement contracts to construction companies under control and to maintain political and economic dependencies.

These claims represent the position of the non-governmental organization and do not constitute facts established by a court ruling. The RSI states that road safety is being used as a cover for the appropriation of public funds, while the real protection of drivers and passengers remains a secondary concern.

In conclusion, the organization calls for resources to be managed according to risk, the corrupt model to be ended and concrete action to be taken instead of new technological promises.

Sources: dunavmost.com, novini.bg