The GAS HUSKY was hit four times, with the engine room and the bridge struck, the vessel's captain said after the crew was evacuated. His claim has not yet been confirmed by the Bulgarian authorities.

All 19 sailors on board were rescued by a military Cougar helicopter and transported to Chaika Air Base near Varna. The crew consisted of Filipino nationals. Two of them were taken to hospital for treatment, while the others had no visible serious injuries.

“The sailors have not yet shared any such information – about drone strikes,” Varna Regional Governor Mario Smyrkov said. Thus, the captain's version of four strikes remains different from what has been confirmed by the local authorities so far.

When the rescue team arrived, the gas carrier was heavily listing to starboard. The helicopter pilot reported that the ship had not yet sunk completely. The crew spent the night on a life raft after issuing a distress signal.

GAS HUSKY was sailing under the Liberian flag and was carrying propane from Alexandria to the Romanian port of Midia. The incident occurred about 50 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast, in the country's exclusive economic zone.

The ship was in an area close to the site where another merchant vessel suffered an accident a day earlier. The causes of the incident involving GAS HUSKY, as well as whether the vessel was indeed hit by drones, remain to be clarified.

Sources: novini.bg, apnews.com, bnrnews.bg