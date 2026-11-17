Sofia Municipality is removing a fence blocking construction of the future Copenhagen Boulevard in Sofia. A 1,542 sq m plot has been fenced off, which the municipality says is public municipal property.

The fence is obstructing construction work on the transport link, whose construction began in the summer. The municipality says that Sofia residents have been waiting for the boulevard for 40 years.

The land was fenced off by the owner of an adjacent private property, who claims to have acquired it by adverse possession. Sofia Municipality says that no document proving ownership of the fenced-off area has been presented so far. According to the municipality, public municipal property cannot be acquired by adverse possession.

“Sometimes justice comes with an excavator and an angle grinder. Today, we are removing yet another fence. Behind it, someone had fenced off 1,542 sq m of public municipal property,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

To clear the land, the fencing structures are being removed and the items located there, including boats, are being relocated. Terziev said that construction of the boulevard is continuing.

Municipality points to other disputed plots

“The land is public municipal property, which by law cannot be acquired in this way. The fence is going. Construction is continuing,” the mayor said.

Sofia Municipality describes the case as part of its efforts to protect municipal property and clear plots being used without a proven legal basis.

The municipality says that illegal structures have already been removed near Iskar Reservoir and Lake Ariana. Action is continuing on the cases involving Capitol and Koshарите, as well as the legal disputes over the Maria Luisa bathing facility and the Summer Theatre in Borisova Garden.

“We will not allow unfounded private claims to stop projects the city needs,” Vasil Terziev said.

Sources: dariknews.bg