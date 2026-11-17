A new online platform shows where taxpayers’ money goes and how the state allocates public funds. “SIGMA – Budget in the Open” was presented by Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev.

The system brings together data on state budget revenues and expenditures, the implementation of plans, and the allocation of funds by sectors and municipalities. It presents data for 2025 and 2026, as well as the draft budget for 2027.

What the platform shows

Users can track where public funds come from, which policies they are used for, and how indicators for the deficit, inflation and wages are changing. The platform also includes capital expenditures, transfers to municipalities and financial reports by municipality.

Budget implementation data is updated every month. The individual figures include links to documents from the Ministry of Finance, allowing the information to be verified at the primary source.

“Every one of you can see with a single calculator how your salary goes to the state – in percentages and as total expenditures. How this money then shapes policies, and how these policies in turn generate capital expenditures – the investments that change the environment around us,” Ivan Vasilev said.

Personal income calculator

One of the features allows citizens to calculate what portion of their income goes into the state budget and what it is used for. In a demonstration involving a gross salary of 1,500 euros, the system showed that 33.50 euros per month are allocated to education.

The platform also offers the option of asking questions about budget data using artificial intelligence. This allows information on revenues, expenditures and budget policies to be searched by a specific topic, instead of being reviewed across numerous tables and documents.

According to information from BNT, the website was developed at the request of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation in partnership with the Institute for Market Economics and the Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association. Nova clarifies that the initiative began as an idea of the Bulgarian Entrepreneurial Association, “Active Policies” and the Institute for Market Economics, with the support of the ministry.

Minister Vasilev described the project’s goal as turning complex budget information into an accessible tool for transparency and civic oversight. The platform is available online and can be used freely by citizens.

Sources: news.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg