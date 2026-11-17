Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria reached €3.83 billion in the first eight months of 2026. This represents a 100.5% increase compared with the same period last year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulев said.

According to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank, the net flow of foreign direct investment from January to August amounted to €3.8287 billion. The sum is €1.9188 billion higher than the €1.9099 billion reported for the same period in 2025. The central bank’s data are subject to subsequent revisions.

“This is a 100.5% increase compared with the same period last year and nearly twice as much foreign capital attracted,” Pulev said.

More investment through the screening mechanism

During a meeting with Martin McDowell, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, the American Chamber of Commerce and representatives of companies from the business delegation to Washington, the minister also reported a 65% increase in approved international investments through the screening mechanism.

The delegation led by Pulev in Washington in October included 30 representatives of 20 Bulgarian companies from the high-tech and defense sectors. During the visit, more than 110 bilateral business meetings were held, along with talks with representatives of the State Department, the White House National Economic Council and leading companies in the defense industry.

SpaceX discusses communications center

One of the specific opportunities is the construction of a regional communications center for SpaceX in Bulgaria. Pulev held talks with company representatives about developing satellite telecommunications infrastructure, ground stations, facilities for maintaining the Starlink system, data centers and computing infrastructure.

The American company expressed serious interest in turning Bulgaria into its communications hub for the region. The meeting also covered the specific needs of businesses, as well as the necessary subsequent administrative and institutional support.

“There is political will for active cooperation. We expect concrete proposals from businesses and feedback on what kind of support they need. We are here to help you,” Pulev said.

The state has expressed its readiness to provide accelerated administrative support, institutional coordination and the applicable financial instruments of the Bulgarian Development Bank and the Fund of Funds.

Martin McDowell emphasized the importance of follow-up work after the business mission. “Our goal is to encourage more American companies to invest in Bulgaria, as well as to create and facilitate opportunities for business and partnerships for all of you in the United States,” he said.

Sources: news.bg