Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov described as “extremely undignified behavior” the claims by Democratic Bulgaria MP Martin Dimitrov about a hidden €1 billion “blank check” in the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).

Dimitrov said earlier that the draft state budget for 2027 provides an opportunity for the regional ministry to assume new financial commitments of €1 billion. According to him, this amount appeared between the version published for public consultation and the text submitted to the National Assembly.

“It is undignified to make manipulations from the parliamentary rostrum. The check is for €2.5 billion, not €1 billion,” Shishkov said.

The minister explained that the matter concerns an opportunity for the MRDPW to sign contracts for major infrastructure projects whose implementation will not be completed within a single budget year. The commitments may be undertaken over a period of two, three or four years.

What the planned commitments include

Among the projects mentioned by Shishkov are the final section of the Sofia Ring Road, the Plovdiv Ring Road and the renovation of the Asparuhov Bridge in Varna. The minister said that construction on some of these projects is expected to begin in 2027, along with numerous major road repairs.

“The blank check being discussed means assuming commitments to sign contracts for infrastructure projects over the next several years,” Shishkov said. He added that the total amount of the necessary commitments is €2.5 billion, not €1 billion.

According to the minister, the funds are tied to specific projects and do not represent unallocated resources without a designated purpose. Shishkov said the issue should be viewed in the context of the state of the country’s infrastructure.

Dimitrov calls for explanations

Martin Dimitrov described the provision as “€1 billion without any justification”. He said the amounts could be used to sign contracts, while the payments under them would be distributed over the following years.

Shishkov also made a personal remark directed at the MP, whom he said he knows. According to the minister, Dimitrov could have first asked him for an explanation instead of making public accusations.

“They are very eager to criticize us without even wanting to listen,” the regional development minister said.

The dispute between the MRDPW and Democratic Bulgaria is unfolding as part of the discussion on the draft budget for 2027. MPs are expected to continue examining the budget provisions and decide whether the proposed limits on assuming future commitments will remain in the final law.

Sources: bgnes.bg, eurocom.bg, business.dir.bg