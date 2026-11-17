Greek company “Stealth Maritime”, the operator of the GAS HUSKY, confirmed that the vessel was hit early on November 17 in the Black Sea, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The gas carrier sank off the Bulgarian coast, and all 19 crew members were rescued.

The company did not specify the nature of the impact or indicate what caused it. “Stealth Maritime confirms that the vessel was hit early this morning while sailing in the Black Sea, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone,” the statement said.

All crew members are Filipino citizens. They were located and evacuated by helicopter, after which they were taken to Varna. “Stealth Maritime” expressed its “deep gratitude” to the Bulgarian Air Force and to all competent authorities involved in the search and rescue operation.

The ship was sailing from Egypt to Romania

GAS HUSKY was carrying liquefied gas loaded at the Egyptian port of Alexandria. Its final destination was the Romanian port of Midia.

The ship is owned by Octopus Gas Inc., while its management had been entrusted to Greece-based “Stealth Maritime”, owned by Greek shipowner Haris Vafiadis.

The company has notified the authorities of the flag state and says it is fully cooperating with the competent authorities. Additional information will be provided once new data is confirmed.

Second ship to sink in less than a month

GAS HUSKY is the second Greek-owned or Greek-managed ship to sink off the Bulgarian coast in the past 20 days. On October 28, the container ship Contship Jet, owned by a Greek company, was hit by maritime drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and sank.

At that time, the 18-member crew was also rescued and taken to Varna by a Bulgarian Navy vessel. The two cases are separate, and in the case of GAS HUSKY, the company has confirmed only that the ship was hit, without specifying the type of weapon or the perpetrator.

Sources: bta.bg, naftemporiki.gr, apnews.com