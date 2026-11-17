Commercial shipping in the Black Sea remains exposed to risk, while peace is the only lasting solution that can restore full security along maritime routes. This was the position expressed by Nikolay Denkov against the backdrop of two consecutive incidents in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

On 17 November, the gas carrier GAS HUSKY sank approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala. The vessel was sailing under the Liberian flag and was carrying around 3,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas on a route from Egypt to Romania. The crew of 19 Filipino nationals was rescued, and the search and rescue operation has ended.

The previous day, the cargo ship BETUL 8 capsized approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. All 12 sailors were evacuated. Crew members claim that the vessel was hit by two maritime drones, but the cause of the capsizing has not been officially established so far.

Denkov’s warning

In an interview with BNT on 8 October, Denkov said that the Black Sea should now be regarded as a zone of military operations that directly affect commercial transport.

“There is no ship that can be sure it will pass safely through the Black Sea,” Denkov said.

He warned that if the strikes continue, there is a real danger that shipping could be blocked. Among the questions he raised were how oil supplies to the Lukoil refinery would be secured and how grain from Bulgaria and the region would be exported.

Denkov criticised the lack of a specific focus on protecting commercial vessels in the decisions taken after the meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security. According to him, the measures cannot wait until the end of diplomatic negotiations.

What the risk means for business

The incidents are already having a direct impact on maritime transport. The higher military risk is increasing insurance premiums and transport costs, while some sailors may refuse to sail to an area designated as high-risk. Bulk cargoes cannot easily be transferred entirely to land transport, making ports and maritime routes crucial for supplies and exports.

Bulgaria has introduced special requirements for commercial vessels and stepped up monitoring of the maritime zone. However, following the sinking of GAS HUSKY and the capsizing of BETUL 8, no deadline has been announced for shipping to return to normal levels of safety.

Denkov’s words suggest that safe sailing will not be restored solely through individual rescue operations or additional monitoring. What is needed is both an end to the hostilities and guarantees to protect civilian vessels, crews and cargoes on routes through the Black Sea.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg