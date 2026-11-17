Tomato prices rose by 27% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. This was the largest increase among the fresh vegetables surveyed, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.

The overall agricultural producer price index increased by 2.8% year on year. In crop production, the increase was 4.1%, while livestock production recorded a decline of 2.5%.

“The most significant increase was recorded in tomato prices - 27%,” the NSI said.

Vegetable prices rise, fruit prices fall

Fresh vegetables as a group became 11.9% more expensive compared with the third quarter of 2025. After tomatoes, the largest increases were recorded for mature dry onions - 15.2%, and for lettuce and other leaf lettuces - 6.6%.

Prices of industrial crops rose by 9.5%. Rapeseed prices increased by 11.4%, while those of oilseed sunflower rose by 5.2%. Cereal crops became 0.2% more expensive, with rye and wheat increasing by 3.2% and 0.3%, respectively. A decline of 1.8% was recorded for grain maize.

Fresh fruit prices fell by 4.4%. Cherry and peach prices declined by 18.3%.

Annual increase in tomato prices reaches 25%

Compared with the whole of 2025, fresh vegetable prices increased by 11.4%. Tomato prices rose by 25%, while lettuce and other leaf lettuces became 17% more expensive. A decline of 11.2% was recorded for cucumbers and gherkins.

Cereal crops became 4.3% cheaper year on year. Wheat prices fell by 4.8%, while those of grain maize declined by 1.5%. Industrial crops recorded an increase of 5.6%.

Higher costs for agricultural producers

The price index for goods and services for current agricultural consumption was 11.5% above its level in the third quarter of 2025. Electricity and fuel prices rose by 23.3%, mineral fertilisers by 20.2%, and seeds and planting material by 9.1%.

In livestock production, prices of live animals fell by 2.5%, with the decline for pigs reaching 20.7%. Cow’s milk became 8.1% cheaper, while the price of chicken eggs increased by 4.7%.

The reported indicators concern producer prices and do not directly measure the final prices paid by consumers in retail outlets.

Sources: news.bg