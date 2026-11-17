The budget deficit must gradually be reduced to below 3% of gross domestic product without this leading to restrictions on the investment programme. Finance Minister Galab Donev said this during a forum dedicated to Bulgaria’s investment prospects.

He said the government would pursue a consistent fiscal policy and work to strengthen public finances. At the same time, the cabinet will seek to create conditions for a predictable and transparent business environment that will increase companies’ confidence and encourage the attraction of new capital.

“Confidence is built through concrete actions and sustainable results,” Galab Donev said.

The finance minister pointed out that the goal is to bring the deficit below the 3% of GDP threshold in the coming years while maintaining a good level of public investment. In this way, the government is setting the reduction of the budget imbalance and the maintenance of capital expenditure as parallel priorities.

Security funding remains a priority

Amid growing geopolitical threats, the state will also allocate funds to strengthening security and defence capabilities. The areas identified include air defence and the development of capacity to counter drones.

Donev described the soundness of public finances and the stability of the economic and institutional environment as important conditions for investment activity. According to him, consistent policies, transparency and effective institutions are necessary for sustainable confidence on the part of business.

Focus on technology and artificial intelligence

Another focus of economic policies will be the creation of conditions for research activities, the development of new technologies and the implementation of artificial intelligence. The government links these areas to efforts to attract investment and increase the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

The finance minister’s stated aim is for fiscal discipline to be achieved without abandoning investment in development, security and technological capacity.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg