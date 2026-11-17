Bulgaria made enormous efforts to become a member of the European Union, and the results of that membership are already evident. Former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha said this to Bulgarian media in Brussels.

He made the statement during an event at the European Parliament dedicated to the upcoming 20th anniversary of Bulgaria and Romania joining the European Union. Bulgaria became an EU member on January 1, 2007, and during Saxe-Coburg-Gotha’s term in office, the country signed the accession treaty.

“The results are evident,” Saxe-Coburg-Gotha stressed, pointing out that the European Union is a reality that will continue to expand with the inclusion of other countries as well.

The EU is the only option for the continent

According to the former prime minister, the European Union is “the only option for the entire continent, and there is no other choice.” He highlighted the long path Bulgaria had taken to become part of the European community.

On January 1, 2027, Bulgaria will mark 20 years of EU membership. The anniversary was commemorated with a ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels, attended by former heads of state and representatives involved in the accession process.

An appeal to young people

At the end of his statement, Saxe-Coburg-Gotha addressed young people in Bulgaria. He said that with the right attitude and sustained efforts, they could build successful careers and prosper in the country.

“We can achieve a great deal with the right attitude and effort. There is only one homeland, and it is for all of us,” Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha said.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg