Some of the information in the air traffic control system in the US is still stored on floppy disks. Pilot and writer Yordan Kolev said this on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme, commenting on the technical failure that disrupted flights over the country.

“Some of the information in the US air traffic control system is stored on floppy disks. It has nothing to do with conspiracy theories. Investments were not made in time,” Kolev said.

Air traffic disruptions continued on 16 November – two days after a failure that led to flights being suspended across the country on Friday. Over the past 24 hours, nearly 9,000 flights have been delayed and around 2,400 cancelled. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded at airports while airlines rearranged their schedules. The causes of the technical problem are still being investigated.

Kolev: Aviation is falling behind due to a lack of investment

The pilot linked the problems in the US to a broader decline in transport infrastructure. “In the US, trains run only slightly faster than ours. In France, they have been running at 200 km/h for 35 years. In America, road transport is the priority, while rail and air transport are suffering,” he said.

Kolev also recounted the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Tel Aviv on 8 October 2023. In his words, the risk involved in such flights is significantly greater than that of ordinary journeys.

“When we were evacuating Bulgarian citizens from Tel Aviv on 8 October 2023, I saw a missile that was intercepted by the Israeli air defence,” Kolev recounted.

He added that an ordinary civilian aircraft would generally not be covered by insurance for such a flight.

False threats are changing aircraft routes

The conversation also addressed the wave of false bomb threats across Europe. At the beginning of October, numerous flights changed their routes, while others were escorted by military fighter jets.

On 6 November, two aircraft bound for Sofia landed at “Vasil Levski” Airport following email threats. A check by the Border Police found no explosive devices. An aircraft on the Brussels–Sofia route was escorted by fighter jets from several countries, while authorities in the Czech Republic reported nine affected aircraft. Danish police also responded to reports at “Copenhagen” Airport, but no explosive devices were found.

Kolev believes that extensive media coverage increases the effect of such threats. “Telephone terrorism has existed since telephones were invented. Now it is extremely effective. The emails were sent from Rwanda. For 50 euros, you can terrorise civil aviation into losing millions,” he said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg