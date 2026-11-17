A dispute over additional commitments of €1 billion for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and sharp disagreements over healthcare funding marked the discussion of the 2027 budget in the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee. The state budget has already been submitted to the National Assembly, while the committee meeting lasted seven hours and was attended by MPs, ministers, employer organizations and trade unions.

Dispute over medical professionals’ pay

The first item on the agenda was the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund. The opposition recalled the promise that, before the adoption of the 2027 Budget, a mechanism would be developed to ensure adequate remuneration for nurses, young doctors and other medical professionals, both specialists and non-specialists.

According to the opposition, no such mechanism has been presented. The government responded that it had earmarked €30 million for scholarships for medical residents. The funds will be available not only to doctors but also to nurses undergoing specialist training.

Opposition MPs said that the National Health Insurance Fund’s larger budget would not solve the staffing problem without genuine reforms to retain young specialists in Bulgaria. Warnings were also issued about fictitious hospitalizations and the improper spending of funds on medicines.

€1 billion discrepancy for the Ministry of Regional Development

The second main topic was the difference between the version of the budget presented to the Ministry of Finance and the draft submitted to parliament. According to the opposition, an additional €1 billion had been added to the commitments of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

The opposition described the increase as unjustified and said it would not support a budget that, in its view, failed to solve the main problems and instead exacerbated some of them.

The government explained that the funds were intended for road construction and repair contracts over the next four years. The projects mentioned included the expansion of Sofia’s ring road, the repair of the Asparuhov Bridge in Varna, the construction of a new bridge in the city, Plovdiv’s ring road and the route bypassing the Struma motorway.

“The allocated funds will be distributed among specific infrastructure projects,” the government said.

Meanwhile, the budgets of the State Public Insurance and the National Health Insurance Fund were approved on first reading by the committee. The discussion of the state budget then began.

Next: consideration in the plenary hall

The three budgets are expected to be ready for consideration in the plenary hall of the National Assembly by the end of the week. Further discussions and votes will take place before their final adoption, including on the disputed healthcare provisions and the expenditure commitments of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg