Approximately €2 billion in compensation due to rising fuel and energy prices should serve as a buffer to prevent the economic crisis from turning into a social one. This was stated by Todor Dzhikov, an MP from “Progressive Bulgaria,” on bTV’s “Face to Face” programme.

He described the draft 2027 budget as “the most socially oriented possible,” but stressed that the opportunities for new spending were limited due to the state of public finances and the excessive deficit procedure.

“We are limited in terms of our ability to hand out money indiscriminately, as they say. In practice, we need to restore public finances to a state of normality so that we can regain the trust of our partners,” Todor Dzhikov said.

The Council of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2027 on 16 November. The framework envisages a gradual reduction in the deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme, from the expected 5.5% of gross domestic product in 2026 to 3.5% in 2027. The government forecasts economic growth of 2.5% next year.

More funds for social payments

According to Dzhikov, the budget includes an additional €245 million for social assistance and an increase in heating allowances. Pensions are expected to rise by 7.8%.

Measures for young families include a 43.5% increase in the allowance during pregnancy, a 56.5% increase in the one-off birth allowance and an 18.5% increase in monthly child benefits. The maternity benefit during the first two years is expected to increase from €398 to €450 per month.

The tax relief for children of working parents is expected to increase by 63%, while monthly allowances for children with disabilities are to reach €704.

In healthcare, an additional €30 million has been earmarked for medical residents. In education, scholarships for students are expected to increase by 20%, support for doctoral students by 12.5% and teachers’ salaries by 7.5%. An additional €45 million is intended for dormitories, kindergartens, nurseries, schools and renovations. €50 million has been earmarked for the start of construction of the national children’s hospital.

Measures for agricultural producers

Dzhikov said that the pressure on agricultural producers was linked to the position of the major retail chains, which, according to him, control around 80% of the food market. He said that some farmers had been selling their produce below cost so as not to throw it away.

“Until now, we did not negotiate because there was no state. Until now, we came because these chains already control 80% of the food market and we cannot manage without them,” the MP said.

A law on the cooperation of agricultural producers is expected to be submitted by the end of the year. Changes are also planned to enable the Bulgarian Development Bank to offer special packages for farmers, as well as amendments to the tax framework and the Value Added Tax Act.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg