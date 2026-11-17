A Bulgarian citizen who has been a long-term resident of the Czech Republic was injured in the collision of two passenger trains in Prague. He was taken to hospital for examinations and was later discharged, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Prague is in contact with him. The ministry уточни that the Bulgarian citizen is in good health and has no diagnosed trauma or injuries.

46 people injured in the collision

“The Bulgarian citizen is currently in good health, with no diagnosed trauma or injuries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The railway incident occurred near Prague’s central railway station. The two passenger trains collided on a bridge above a busy street at around 7:00 a.m. local time, according to initial information.

A total of 46 people were injured, four of them seriously. Most of those injured suffered minor injuries. Around 15 of the injured are foreign nationals, including two Slovak citizens.

Police teams, firefighters and emergency medical crews were sent to the scene. The injured were taken to hospital.

Cause of the collision under investigation

Initial data indicate that the trains were traveling at low speed. It has not been established why they were on the same track. Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik described what happened as a very serious incident.

Rescue operations have been completed, while the investigation into the causes and circumstances continues. Train services have resumed on four of the platforms at the central station.

Sources: bntnews.bg