The draft state budget for 2027 was approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee after an eight-hour session. The financial plan sparked a heated dispute between the ruling majority and the opposition, with representatives of municipalities and businesses also voicing criticism.

Finance Minister Galab Donev defended the draft, arguing that it should steer public finances toward sustainability and provide funds for economic growth, the incomes of workers and pensioners, families and vulnerable groups.

“Cutting spending is never pleasant,” said Lyubomir Datsov of the Fiscal Council.

According to Donev, the budget provides resources for investment in the construction and modernization of public infrastructure. The finance minister also pointed to measures to improve revenue collection, curb the concealment and non-payment of taxes and social security contributions, and reduce the administrative burden.

Municipalities and Business Raise Objections

Silvia Georgieva of the National Association of Municipalities said that the organization did not accept the proposed parameters for local activities. She pointed out that, for the first time, zero amounts had been allocated for the targeted subsidy for capital expenditure and for the transfer compensating for the increase in the minimum wage in local activities.

Stanislav Popdonchev of the Bulgarian Industrial Association confirmed the employers’ organization’s disagreement with the planned extraordinary income tax on part of the business sector in 2027. According to him, this involves a 33% rate applied to six sectors.

Criticism from the Opposition

Vladislav Goranov of GERB-SDS said that the parliamentary group would not support the budget. He criticized the large nominal figures and the size of the state debt, saying that, in his view, the draft lacked a clear macroeconomic objective.

Martin Dimitrov of “Democratic Bulgaria” requested a list of the projects for which one billion euros had been earmarked. Assen Vassilev of “We Continue the Change” described the draft as a “disaster,” while Atidzhe Vali Veli of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms raised the question of what businesses and citizens were receiving in return for the increased tax burden.

Toncho Ganev of “Revival” said that the budget did not solve but rather deepened problems related to incomes, taxation and government debt.

Georgi Chakarov of “Progressive Bulgaria” pointed out that the budget balance was 2.278 billion euros lower, which, according to him, could mean less new government debt.

Following its approval by the Budget Committee, the draft state budget for 2027 is to be considered and voted on by the plenary.

Sources: bntnews.bg