Stanimir Bogdanov, a senior inspector at the Nessebar District Police Department, has died. He lost his battle with a serious oncological disease, his close colleagues told “Flagman”. The criminal investigator spent the last days of his life at a specialized clinic in Istanbul.

His daughter, Zlatomira Koleva, announced that the charity campaign for his treatment was being discontinued. The funds raised will be directed to other sick people who continue to fight their illnesses.

“We fought for you until the very end. We love you endlessly and will miss you every day!”

The family thanked everyone who had donated, shared Bogdanov’s story and organized initiatives in his support. His treatment in Turkey required 224,000 euros. The campaign was supported by colleagues from the Ministry of Interior, friends, residents of Nessebar and people who did not know him personally.

More than two decades in the Ministry of Interior

Stanimir Bogdanov devoted more than 20 years to serving in the Ministry of Interior and was among the respected criminal investigators in Burgas Province. His illness was diagnosed around Christmas 2024, and treatment continued until his final days.

His name became known throughout the country in 2017. At the time, on his day off, Bogdanov detained a suspect in a scheme to drain bank cards. The criminal investigator was wearing flip-flops and shorts, without a weapon or handcuffs. The detail was recalled by “24 Chasa”.

Because of his actions, Bogdanov was nominated for the “Personality of the Year” ranking. His colleagues also described him as a person who had helped Ministry of Interior employees and firefighters in difficulty for years.

At the end of October 2026, his children Zlatomira and Emil made a public appeal for help. After his death, the family asked for time and privacy to grieve their loss.

Sources: novini.bg