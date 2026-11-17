Russia’s demand that NATO return its military positions to the configuration from 1997 is “deeply concerning”. This was stated by Yordan Ivanov, an MP from “Democratic Bulgaria” and chair of the parliamentary Committee on Transport and Communications, on the Bulgarian National Television programme “More from the Day”. According to him, the proposal also affects Bulgaria, which is among the countries that joined the Alliance after 1997.

Democratic Bulgaria is calling on President Iliana Iotova to convene the Consultative Council for National Security. The demand is linked both to the Russian proposals presented during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi and to the incidents involving commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

According to Ivanov, the government is not adequately informing citizens about what is happening in the Black Sea. He said that Bulgaria must provide an institutional response rather than rely solely on statements by individual politicians.

“The attacks on these vessels have become white noise for the government,” Yordan Ivanov said.

The MP added that those responsible for the attacks on the vessels must be identified. In its position, Democratic Bulgaria is calling for the Consultative Council for National Security to discuss surveillance of the maritime zone, countering drones and coordination with allies.

Criticism of the draft budget for 2027

Ivanov also criticised the draft budget for 2027. According to him, the government is squandering the political trust it has received instead of using it to carry out reforms.

“Today we are spending the good times, and I do not know what we will do in the event of a potential economic crisis,” the MP said.

According to him, the draft budget does not address the country’s structural problems, does not envisage significant changes to public systems and will lead to an increase in the tax burden. He also called for the intended use of the additional €1 billion allocated to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to be specified in concrete terms.

Ivanov said that borrowing should be used for high-value-added projects that generate revenue for the budget, or to overcome crises.

Sources: novini.bg