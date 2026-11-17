SuperHosting has detected unauthorized access to an internal system, the company said in a notification to its customers. The vulnerability was identified and fixed, while hosting services were not affected. According to the company, there are no indications that customer data was leaked.

“We detected unauthorized access to one of our internal systems. The vulnerability was identified and fixed. Our team took all necessary measures to limit the risk and continues to monitor the systems in real time,” SuperHosting said in a statement quoted by Money.bg.

The company serves more than 200,000 websites. According to information quoted by Money.bg, the potentially affected system is linked to customer profiles containing names, email addresses, telephone numbers and billing information. This includes an address, a personal identification number or Unified Identification Code (UIC), and the name of a contact person. SuperHosting emphasizes that passwords were stored in hashed form.

Discrepancy in Definitions

The case was described as a hacker attack, but a representative of SuperHosting’s technical support department told bTV Business News that it was not a cyberattack, but a temporary vulnerability in the system. The company assured the media outlet that no information had been leaked and that the situation was under control.

As a preventive measure, the passwords of at least some users were reset. Customers were advised to set new passwords and not use the same combination for different services.

Claims have emerged on social media that SuperHosting users received phishing messages attempting to steal their data. So far, there has been no confirmation that these emails are connected to the detected access to the internal system.

Authorities Notified

According to Money.bg, SuperHosting notified the Commission for Personal Data Protection and CERT Bulgaria. After the information was disseminated, the company’s telephone lines became overloaded.

At present, the confirmed circumstances are the detected unauthorized access, the fixed vulnerability and the resetting of some passwords. The company denies having any evidence of customer information being leaked, while the link between the case and the published claims about phishing remains unconfirmed.

Sources: money.bg, businessnovinite.bg