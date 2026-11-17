Citizens and representatives of organizations from various areas of public life gathered for a protest in Sofia’s Triangle of Power. The demonstration is being held under the slogan “The situation is not rosy – democracy is dialogue!” and is directed against the decisions of the ruling majority and the lack of dialogue with society.

The protest began at 6:30 p.m. at Independence Square. The organizers link the discontent to the draft 2027 budget, controversial legislative amendments and the way decisions are made in the country.

Education and legislative amendments among the reasons for the protest

Among the reasons cited by the organizers is the reduction in the relative share of funding for education in the draft 2027 budget. From 4.3% of gross domestic product this year, the share is expected to be 4%, while the three-year forecast projects it will reach 3.5% in 2028.

Further discontent has been caused by proposals related to access to archives and the disclosure of affiliation with the structures of the former State Security, as well as other decisions which, according to the protesters, were adopted without sufficient public discussion.

There is a heightened police presence in the area. The demonstration is currently proceeding peacefully. No clashes or detained participants have been reported.

Sources: novini.bg, stolica.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg