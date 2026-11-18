The National Assembly will elect 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council on November 19. Six of them are designated for the Judicial College, while five will serve on the Prosecutors’ College.

Twenty-one nominations for 20 different candidates have been admitted to the vote in the plenary chamber. Emil Dechev has been nominated for both colleges. Each candidate will be voted on separately, with at least 160 votes required for election—a two-thirds majority of all MPs.

Parliamentary procedure to conclude by November 20

The Committee on Legal Affairs heard the candidates at the beginning of November after reviewing the documents and the admissibility of the nominations. Before the MPs, the candidates presented their concepts for the work of the future judicial governing body.

According to the preliminary schedule, the deadline for the vote in the plenary chamber is November 19, and the entire procedure must conclude by November 20. If all seats are not filled, the law provides for the National Assembly to launch a new procedure for the remaining positions.

At the launch of the procedure, Committee on Legal Affairs Chair Yanka Tyankova said: “We broadened the field and gave a wider range of people the opportunity to nominate candidates.”

Professional quotas have already begun to be filled

The parliamentary vote is part of the procedure for forming a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Prosecutors elected their four representatives on October 25—Plamen Petkov, Ivaylo Iliev, Ivaylo Angelov and Krasimira Filipova.

Judges elected six representatives on November 8: Maria Terziyska, Svetlana Kalinova, Daniela Aleksandrova, Veselka Zlateva, Vasil Petkov and Emilia Vasileva.

Investigators are due to elect their representative on November 21. Competing for the seat are Petko Petkov of the National Investigation Service and Boyko Atanasov of the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Thus, following the National Assembly’s vote, the election from the professional quota will also have to be completed before the new composition of the judicial governing body can be finalized.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg, darik.bg