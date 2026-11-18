Iliana Iotova will bestow the Honorary Insignia of the President on four officers from the Land Forces. The ceremony will take place on November 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the Coat of Arms Hall at „Dondukov“ 2.

The recipients of the honors will be Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ivan Dobrev, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Stefan Vasilev, Lieutenant Colonel Teodor Dzhunov and Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Vasilev.

According to the President’s Office, the awards are being presented for the four servicemen’s significant contribution to the development of the Land Forces, the enhancement of their prestige and the high level of professionalism they demonstrated in defending Bulgaria’s independence in peacetime.

The ceremony has been scheduled on the eve of the Land Forces’ military holiday – November 19. This year marks 141 years since the victory of the Bulgarian infantry at Slivnitsa.

The ceremony will be held at the Presidency, where state honors are traditionally presented to servicemen for their professional contribution and their role in the development of the Bulgarian Army.

Sources: dariknews.bg