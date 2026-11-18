Bulgaria does not need 28 regions, as there are already municipalities with zero population. Former Economy Minister Daniela Vizieva said this on the “Denят ON AIR” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR. She called for a new territorial division of the country linked to the infrastructure and regional projects of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

“We do not need 28 regions, as we already have municipalities with zero population. There is no proper programme-based budgeting,” Vizieva said. According to her, a detailed review of the administration should be carried out before the change in order to establish which units and activities duplicate one another.

Criticism of the budget and public spending

Vizieva described the country’s financial situation as a dangerous debt spiral. In her words, over the past five years Bulgaria has reported economic growth and a budget deficit at the same time, while interest payments have increased fivefold. She warned that taking out new loans to cover current expenses calls financial stability into question.

The former economy minister described the current draft budget as realistic and better than the budget of former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. According to her, it shows an attempt at consolidation on both the revenue and expenditure sides.

Among the positive measures, Vizieva highlighted raising the VAT registration threshold for businesses and introducing accelerated tax depreciation. She nevertheless said that a degree of caution remained in the macroeconomic framework.

“How will we account for the money? Declared intentions are visible, but not effectiveness,” Daniela Vizieva commented.

In her words, in-depth sectoral economic analyses are needed to serve as the basis for structural reforms. She insisted that society and institutions should discuss the effectiveness of public spending and the quality of the services citizens receive in return for their taxes.

Spending on personal assistants has increased fourfold

As an example of problems in the social sphere, Vizieva cited spending on personal assistants, which she said had increased fourfold over the past three years. She also called for a balanced approach when reviewing TELK decisions, without the state moving from one extreme to the other.

“How long will we keep taking on debt to pay salaries and pensions, and who will pay them?” Vizieva asked. According to her, going directly on strike is not the right way to solve problems in the current economic situation.

Warning to business

Vizieva said that official macroeconomic data showed a 100 per cent increase in investment in the country. She also pointed to the presence of Bulgarian companies among the top five in rankings of the leading 100 enterprises in Central and Eastern Europe.

“This shows that we have good businesses, but it is not right to regulate them with such measures,” the former minister said. According to her, excessive administrative and regulatory burdens could halt the development of companies that are performing well.

Sources: dunavmost.com, bgonair.bg