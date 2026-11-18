A Turkish truck drove between the traffic bollards along the international Ruse–Svilengrad road near the Veliko Tarnovo village of Samovodene. The footage shows the truck passing vehicles travelling in the opposite lane. The images have prompted a new report of dangerous driving, bTV reported.

Traffic through Samovodene is extremely heavy, with vehicles passing just metres from residents’ homes. People in the village say that the situation captured on camera is not an isolated incident and that risky overtaking manoeuvres continue.

The measures introduced in 2024 have not solved the problem

In 2024, following a series of reports about dangerous driving and crashes, traffic bollards were installed along the road and a new layer of asphalt was laid. Two years later, however, residents claim that most of the bollards are already missing.

According to them, there is not a single pedestrian crossing along this section. They also point to cases in which trucks have hit houses. That is why they are calling for a police presence, which they believe would curb speeding.

There is a project for a camera and permanent monitoring

The mayor of Samovodene has stated that over the years, promises have been made to provide permanent on-site monitoring and install a fixed camera. A project has also been prepared, but so far the only measures actually implemented have been the installation of traffic bollards.

“Temporary traffic safety arrangements have been put in place on this road,” the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) said.

Residents are expecting additional measures, as the section remains busy and runs immediately alongside homes in Samovodene.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg