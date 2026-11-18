Residents of Varna’s Asparuhovo district are taking to the streets in protest over the landslide in the Karantina area. They are calling for the urgent reinforcement of the terrain and the restoration of the collapsed road, which remains in a deteriorated condition two months after the incident. The protest is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the Varna Municipality has stated that its representative will be present at the site.

The landslide was activated on September 18, when the road collapsed just meters from the houses in the area. Residents were evacuated because of the danger. Locals link what happened to the nearby construction site, while the investor says the main cause was a water and sewage system failure.

An analysis of the soil masses identified a water-main failure as the primary cause of the landslide. At the same time, nearby construction activities also contributed to the collapse. The results of the studies were announced around 37 days after the samples were taken.

Access to around 300 houses hampered

Local residents claim that the landslide is continuing and that the road is in an even worse condition. According to them, the alternative route is narrow and does not allow vehicles to pass one another normally. The passage of fire trucks, ambulances and specialized equipment is severely hampered, while there are around 300 houses in the area.

“This road has been collapsed for two months. The processes are ongoing, but we see no action. It is important to us that the road be restored as quickly as possible because people have no access to their homes,” Neli Ivanova told NOVA.

Ivanova also raised the issue of plans to cut down the pine forest. In her words, the trees were planted artificially to protect the area from natural disasters. Residents have also expressed concerns about the condition of the sheet-pile wall, which is supposed to reinforce the lower part of the landslide.

Mayor: Funding deadlines have been missed

The mayor of Asparuhovo district, Ivaylo Marinov, said that he supported the residents’ discontent and admitted that the municipality had failed to take the necessary action on time.

“Today marks two months since the road collapsed. A state of emergency was declared. Work should have started immediately, but we see that nothing is being done. Citizens have every right to be dissatisfied,” Marinov said.

According to him, the crisis headquarters was disbanded after the 30-day state of emergency expired. The district mayor said that the necessary action should have begun precisely during this period so that funding could subsequently be sought from the Interdepartmental Commission. Marinov claims that the application deadlines were missed.

The water and sewage company provided temporary water supply to more than 300 properties on the evening of September 18. However, the pipe was laid on the surface and, according to Marinov, there is a risk that it could freeze in low winter temperatures.

The district mayor is calling for major repairs to around 300 meters of the road, as well as the construction of a sidewalk and street lighting. The Varna Municipality has stated that its representative will speak with the protesters at the site.

Sources: nova.bg