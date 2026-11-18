A baby girl was born in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Blagoevgrad. The baby’s name is Antoniya, and the mother and newborn are doing well and are already at the hospital in Blagoevgrad, bTV reported.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. At around 6 a.m., a man arrived at the Emergency Medical Care branch in Zheleznitsa and said that his wife was going into labor. The team immediately put the woman in the ambulance and set off for the maternity ward in Blagoevgrad.

Just minutes after setting off, the delivery began while the ambulance was moving. Nurse Yordanka Yordanova assisted with the birth and cut the umbilical cord. „The baby was born in the ambulance, in a very extreme situation,“ she told bTV.

The nurse’s first delivery in an ambulance

Yordanka Yordanova has 25 years of professional experience and has worked in neonatology, but this was the first time she had assisted with a delivery in an ambulance. In her words, the most important thing at that moment was for the woman in labor to receive assistance and be reassured.

„There is always fear,“ Yordanova said, explaining that the team was simultaneously responsible for the mother, the baby and everyone in the ambulance. The driver was informed about what was happening and continued toward the hospital in Blagoevgrad.

After arriving, the mother and newborn were admitted to the maternity ward. The team thanked one another that everything had ended successfully. For Yordanova, this is the greatest challenge of her professional career so far and an event that, in her words, „will certainly remain“ in her memory.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg