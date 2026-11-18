“This is one of the most important weeks for relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom since Brexit,” said Bulgarian Socialist Party and Socialists and Democrats Group MEP Tsvetelina Penkova at the 8th EU–UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly in London. It took place on the eve of the summit on 20 November, at which European and British leaders will assess progress in bilateral relations and outline the next steps towards deepening strategic cooperation.

The two-day meetings in Westminster included discussions and working groups on key issues in the areas of energy, industry, science, education, artificial intelligence and security. Participants included European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, UK Minister for Relations with the EU Hamish Falconer, Minister for European Affairs and International Security Lord Wood, and Beatrice Jorda, Director at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy. The meetings were chaired by Members of the European and British Parliaments, while the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, welcomed the delegates. In conclusion, the Assembly adopted recommendations for the future of strategic cooperation.

“It is extremely important to me that we call for an acceleration of negotiations on the United Kingdom’s participation in the EU’s internal electricity market. This would contribute to greater energy security and lower electricity prices on both sides of the English Channel,” said Penkova, who is the European Parliament’s lead negotiator on the Electricity Grids Regulation. She stressed that the development of cross-border electricity interconnections and better coordination between energy systems are essential for reducing household bills and ensuring the competitiveness of European industry.

Other priorities in the adopted recommendations include strengthening economic ties and removing unnecessary barriers to trade and investment. Particular attention was paid to preserving existing production chains and developing the partnership in strategic sectors, including automotive manufacturing, battery production and clean technologies.

The Assembly also welcomed the agreed return of the United Kingdom to the “Erasmus+” programme, as well as the continuation of joint work on “Horizon Europe”. “The exchange of knowledge and experience between students and scientists, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and new technologies, is key. We must continue this cooperation in the next programming period as well (2028–2034),” Penкova stressed.

“It is not declarations but real results for citizens, industry and young people that will demonstrate the success of our partnership. The upcoming summit is an opportunity to turn our shared ambitions into concrete solutions,” concluded Bulgarian MEP Tsvetelina Penkova.

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