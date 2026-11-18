An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 was recorded in the Smolyan area at 3:16 a.m. The epicenter was located in the immediate vicinity of the village of Bostina, according to the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The tremor was noticeably felt by residents of Smolyan and nearby settlements. Reports of the shaking were received from both the regional center and nearby villages in the Rhodope Mountains. The epicenter is located about 40 kilometers from Kardzhali, 50 kilometers from Plovdiv, and 170 kilometers from Sofia.

In connection with the series of underground tremors, local mayor Siyka Surkova called on residents to remain calm and recall the basic rules for responding to and protecting themselves during disasters.

At present, the competent authorities and emergency services have received no reports of material damage or injured people as a result of the earthquake.

At present, there are no reports of destruction or injured people in the Smolyan area.

Sources: novini.bg, focus-news.net