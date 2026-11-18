The growth in NHIF expenditure for 2027 is lower than in previous years, but close to the growth of nominal GDP, i.e. it reflects the maintenance of its share rather than consolidation. However, the expenditure structure remains unchanged – hospital care and medicines account for nearly three quarters of health insurance payments and more than 70% of their increase, while the stated priority of outpatient care and prevention is not sufficiently reflected in the allocation of funds. In line with the Fiscal Council’s position on the 2027 Budget, the actual containment of healthcare expenditure through 2029 should be achieved through efficiency measures rather than by restricting access to healthcare services.

The Fiscal Council identifies the following measures as priorities: A review of healthcare expenditure using the approach recommended by the EC, with quantitative targets and outcome indicators (measurable indicators are currently lacking); Restructuring hospital care and redirecting activities to outpatient care; Linking providers’ remuneration to quality and outcomes; Reducing direct household payments; The €169 million (3%) reserve should be used according to clear rules; Improving the efficiency of medicine use rather than imposing restrictions; A new hospital payment model.

The analysis provides grounds for the Fiscal Council to endorse the draft Law on the NHIF Budget for 2027, taking into account the risks identified in the Fiscal Council’s opinion on the 2027 State Budget Law, while expecting the structural reform in the healthcare sector to be accelerated in the areas specified.