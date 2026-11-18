Expenditure under the “Social Security, Assistance and Care” function for 2027 and increases by 6%, amounting to EUR 20,394.3 million (14.4% of GDP). Of this amount, 81% is spent through the budget of the State Social Security system (EUR 16,527.5 million, 11.7% of GDP), which increases by 8.3% in 2027 compared with the 2026 budget.

This was reported by the Fiscal Council.

It is expected that EUR 990 million, or 11.9%, more in social security contributions will be collected compared with the 2026 budget, without any change in contribution rates. The expansion of the contribution base is achieved through the planned increases in the minimum and maximum insurable income (by 6.4% and 4.3%, respectively), in the minimum insurance thresholds for key economic activities by 6.4%, as well as the planned 5% increase in remuneration in the public sector.

The nominal amount of planned pension expenditure for 2027 is EUR 14,670 million, compared with EUR 13,505 million in the 2026 budget. The largest increase is planned precisely in this area. It amounts to EUR 1,165 million, or 8.6%. The increase in pension expenditure is mainly driven by the nominal rise in pension amounts, as the number of pensioners is expected to increase by only 0.44%. As a share of GDP, pension expenditure remains at 10.4% because it is growing at a rate close to nominal GDP growth. The main factor behind the annual increase in pension expenditure is its annual indexation in the middle of the year.

Planned expenditure on social assistance and benefits in 2027 amounts to EUR 1,744.9 million, while the increase compared with the 2026 plan is EUR 91.3 million, or 5.5%. Half of the increase is for unemployment benefits due to the higher minimum and maximum daily rates. An increase of 12.8% in the maternity benefit during the second year is also planned, but despite this, total expenditure on it will increase by only 2%.

Maintaining a balanced social security budget is possible thanks to the transfer from the state budget to cover the shortfall. Revenue from social security contributions is increasing at a faster rate than expenditure (11.9% versus 8.3%), which has a positive effect on the deficit. However, the improvement has been achieved mainly through administratively increased insurance thresholds, rather than through structural measures. The deficit is not decreasing in absolute terms—it is simply growing at a slower rate (3.7%) and reaching EUR 6.7 billion. As a share of GDP, the deficit is shrinking from 5% to 4.75% because of the higher nominal growth of GDP.

A problem remains the significant equalization in the amounts of pensions received, as the relationship between contributions to the social security system and the amount of the pension received is not taken into account to a sufficiently significant degree: 45.5% of pensioners receive a minimum or social pension, while the replacement rate falls to 51.6%. In this regard, the Fiscal Council recommends that reform of the pension model focus on stimulating the development of the second pillar and strengthening the funded element of retirement income. The redirection of contributions from universal pension funds to the State Social Security system should not be allowed. This would temporarily reduce the cash shortfall but would increase the future liabilities of the first pillar.

Regarding the equalization of the social security burden on civil servants and magistrates with that on all other employed persons, the Fiscal Council confirms its unequivocal support. We believe that, in order to avoid a dual regime and divisions among employees by sector, the rules should be the same for everyone; i.e., those employed in the “Defence and Security” sector should also be included in the scope of the reform.